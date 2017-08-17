Sunbright community comes together for family and football

Sunbright set out a memorial for two important members of the community that died this summer in car accidents. (Photo: WBIR)

SUNBRIGHT, TN - Sunbright's 34-7 win over Sale Creek on Thursday meant a little more to the community than just a normal football game. In the front row of the home bleachers, close to the west end of the field, instead of two people, a blanket and two picture frames sat. The frames sat silently, staring at the action on field. They read:

"In Loving Memory of Kelly Brooks."

"In Loving Memory of Robert Bunch."

Brooks was the secretary at Sunbright School. Bunch was a longtime fan of the Tigers.

Both died in car accidents this summer. Brooks in June, Bunch, just two weeks ago.

What's remarkably is the resiliency of those that were left behind.

Sue Bunch, Robert's wife, was in the car with her husband. She spent seven days in the hospital. Just one week after coming home, two weeks after the accident, still wearing the bruises of that fateful day, she made sure to come to the Tigers first game of the season.

"I was determined."

She did it for Robert, and the passion he had for this school.

"He meant everything to everybody," said Sue, "there were 600 at his funeral on Sunday."

Ashley Brooks is starting her senior year at Sunbright. Kelly was her mother. The grandmother to her 6-month-old daughter, Aleigha.

"I expected her to be home that night," said Ashley, "it's just been really devastating."

What has stood out to both Ashley and Sue has been the support of their community. Sunbright has stood behind both of them in their time of need.

"Everybody here has been so supportive," said Ashley, bouncing Aleigha in her arms. "Everybody has been here for me and helped me with the baby."

"The most wonderful thing I've ever seen," Sue said of the memorial."I really enjoy it and I thank them and I love all of them."

Sue got a chance to watch her grandson, Hunter, a junior at Sunbright, on the field for the Tigers. He played well forcing two takeaways; a fumble and an interception.

A bright moment in the sun, for a community that's had a dark summer.

