WBIR
Close

Tales of the Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup has had a few unique mishaps in its more than 100 year history.

WBIR 9:19 PM. EDT June 05, 2017

The Stanley Cup has been through a lot over the years. Check out some of the wildest stories from Lord Stanley's Cup.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories