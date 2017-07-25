WBIR
Television schedule announced for Vols' first three football games

About two months until the football season, here's a look at some storylines for you to follow.

The Tennessee Athletics Department posted the times and TV schedules for the Vols' first three football games.

UT takes on Georgia Tech in its season opener at 8 p.m. on Monday, September 4 at the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. That game will be televised on ESPN. 

The following week on Saturday, September 9 the Vols take on Indiana State at Neyland. That game will be televised on the SEC Network at 4 p.m.

The Vols' much anticipated SEC opener against rival Florida kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 16 in Gainesville. That game will be televised on CBS. 

