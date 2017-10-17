Side by side, John and Joy Mullinax celebrated a milestone.

John coached his 400th game on Friday, becoming one of only a few coaches in the state to do so.

The milestone is just one of many the Mullinax's have accomplished in the past few years. Joy, is a recent two-time cancer survivor, and John is in the midst of battling inoperable lung cancer.

"When they tell you you have cancer, it's a blow, it's a shock," said Mrs. Mullinax. "It numbs your system for a while."

But, that hasn’t kept them from making impact in the lives of thousands of high school athletes.

"He didn't miss a day working," said his son and assistant coach, Josh. "He's 72 years old, retired from one state, Georgia, and Tennessee, and still didn't miss a day doing chemo and radiation."

The Tellico Plains cafeteria harbored many his former athletes before the game, some traveling from out of state to surprise Coach Mullinax before the game, and support him as he has done for them.

Together, they greeted him outside his office, bringing the tenured coach to tears, something he says he's never been shy about. The crowd was invited into the locker room to be a part of a small pre-game speech, and to spend the game on the sideline.

"The core passion is still there in what he does and you can see it in the kid's faces," said John Quillen, one of Coach Mullinax's former players. " I sit and picture myself sitting there, listening to the same speech and the same talk that he gave us."

More than 42 years of marriage and 400 football games, the Mulllinax’s have dedicated their lives to making an impact through football, while setting the ultimate example of perseverance.

"We still want to do this, and we want to do this as long as we're capable," said Mullinax.

Joy has attended all every game her husband has coached unless their children were sick or she was in the hospital. She also started a tradition that's spanned decades by bringing air horns to every game. She says she's gone through approximately 30,000.

Tellico Plains will take on Sweetwater on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

© 2017 WBIR.COM