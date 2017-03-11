KNOXVILLE - Both teams started out their series with losses on Friday but quickly bounced back.

The No. 25 Tennessee baseball team fell in their opener against Cincinnati 2-1 but flipped the script with a 2-1 win over the Bearcats in game two.

Redshirt senior Jeff Moberg was the spark for Tennessee. On a solo shot to right field in the eigth inning, he tied the game 1-1. He later had the final say with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to give the Vols a 2-1 advantage.

Tennessee got their bats going in game three and won that one, 6-2.

After falling to South Carolina in their SEC opener, the softball team found themselves on the winning side as well.

Both Tennessee and South Carolina started out well offensively, scoring multiple runs in the first inning.

The Vols had three, three-run innings to help them to a 10-2 win.

Meghan Gregg played a big role in their offensive production. She went 2-4 with three RBI's, three runs and a homer.

Matty Moss started in the circle for the Vols and recorded and impressive seven strikeouts in five innings.

The win is Tennessee's first SEC victory of the season.

The rubber match between Tennessee and South Carolina is Sunday at 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the SEC Network.

© 2017 WBIR.COM