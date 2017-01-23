Vol basketball unveils some of its own 'Alternative Facts'

Tennessee basketball pokes fun at current events, comes up with their own list of "Alternative Facts"

UT CAMPUS - In the University of Tennessee men's basketball game notes released prior to their Tuesday meeting against Kentucky, there was a new section poking fun at current events in Washington: Alternative Facts.

It starts off with a disclaimer, saying "If you aren't familiar with the term 'alternative facts,' it is suggested that you Google it before you place much stock in this note."

The phrase gained traction over the weekend after Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway did an interview with "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd.

When asked about false claims from White House press secretary Sean Spicer that the inauguration of President Trump was "the largest audience to witness an inauguration, period," Conway said that Spicer was giving "alternative facts."

Tennessee's Alternative Facts offer top notch entertainment value, even if you're not a Vol fan.





- "During the 1966-67 season, legendary Vols head coach Ray Mears started using the stopwatch feature on his iPhone (powered, of course, by Verizon) to time Tennessee's offensive possessions during games. When assistant coach Stu Aberdeen inquired about Mears' groundbreaking use of technology, Mears responded, "I call it my 'shot clock.'"

- "Vols forward Kyle Alexander—who had never even heard of the sport of basketball until his senior year of high school when he watched the 1985 hit film Teen Wolf while missing a day of classes due to the chicken pox—has a 144-inch wingspan.

- "When Allan Houston enrolled at UT in 1989, he had only 1,100 followers on Twitter. But on Senior Day in 1993, his follower count had increased to more than 190,000. Vol Twitter stay woke."

Indeed, Vol Twitter. Stay woke.

