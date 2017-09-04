Tennessee beats Georgia Tech in 2OT in season-opener

Sep 4, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee Vols running back John Kelly (4) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

For the first time in three decades, Tennessee took on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Monday night, and it proved to be a rivalry worth sparking again. The Vols win in double overtime, 42-41.

Vols head coach Butch Jones refused to name a starting quarterback ahead of their season-opener, but sophomore Quinten Dormady stepped out as the starter Monday night.

Neither team had success early on offense. The Yellow Jackets were knocking on the door with under two minutes left in the first quarter, and they capped off the drive with a TaQuon Marshall rushing touchdown.

Tennessee only had 19 yards of offense in the first quarter, and carried a 7-0 deficit into the second quarter.

The Vols defense sparked their offense when linebacker Daniel Bituli forced a fumble and the Vols recovered it in Georgia Tech territory. Bituli had a breakout performance in his first career-start, with 13 tackles in addition to the forced fumble in the first half alone.

Tennessee took advantage of great field position, and John Kelly powered his way into the end zone to knot the score in the second half.

The Yellow Jackets option attack disrupted the Vols. They controlled the time of possession for more than 12 minutes longer, and added another score with a 16 play, 75-yard drive for a touchdown that lasted seven minutes.

They didn’t waste time putting up points in the third quarter. On the first drive of the second half, the Yellow Jackets added to their lead, 21-7.

Tennessee kept themselves in the game when Quinten Dormady fired the first passing touchdown of the night to Marquez Callaway in the third quarter. But, the Yellow Jackets quickly rained on their parade by shocking the Vols defense with a 42-yard deep ball, setting up another touchdown.

Callaway and Kelly were the play makers on Tennessee’s offense. Together, they set up a Kelly touchdown late in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 28 with less than two minutes left in regulation.

With seconds left, Georgia Tech attempted a 36-yard field goal to win the game. Tennessee's special teams came up huge and blocked the field, forcing the game into overtime.

The Yellow Jackets go for the win in double overtime on a two-point conversion. Darrell Taylor makes the game-winning tackle.

