Tennessee commit K'Rojhn Calbert's impressive path to Rocky Top

MCMINNVILLE, TN - Much like the story behind his first name, Warren County High School offensive lineman K'Rojhn Calbert's football story hasn't been cut and dry.

"The funny thing is I didn't know I was playing varsity. And the coach at the time, his name was Tommy Johnson, he stopped me in the hallway one day. He was like, 'Why haven't you been coming to varsity games?' I was like coach I didn't know I was playing varsity, you didn't tell me," said Calbert.

Calbert played for the freshman, junior varsity and varsity team his first year of high school. It was during a freshman game that he suffered an injury that would keep him sidelined for nearly two seasons.

"They said I made the tackle, I don't remember making the tackle. I just remember waking up crying because I tore my ACL," said Calbert.

After sitting out a few games to start his sophomore season, he made his comeback during the school's homecoming game. It was during a goal line play in the 4th quarter when he tore his ACL again.

For personal reasons, Calbert didn't play football his junior year of high school. But with his grandma's blessing, he decided to play his final year.

“I needed to complete something, so I played basketball and I completed a season and I was like OK I have some confidence under me. Now I believe I want to play football again,” said Calbert.

By then Warren County had a new head football coach that had taken notice of Calbert’s athletic abilities.

“We kind of told him that it really would be good for him to come out there, that he could possibly have an opportunity for him to go on some place and get his education paid for,” said Warren County head coach Tom Moore. “It doesn’t take a genius to see that he has some real tools.”

Scouts also began to take notice and the offers to play collegiate football started pilling in.

“If he would have gone to more camps he could have had a hundred offers, maybe three hundred offers. There might not be anyone in the country that has the kind of tools he has,” said Moore.

But it took a while to get the offer that meant the most. Tennessee coaches said they still wanted to see more out of him. Calbert used that as motivation.

“I felt like if I got the offer from the home state I felt like I was good enough,” he said.

Eventually that offer came. Calbert went from hardly playing football during his high school career, to committing to the University of Tennessee.

"I had that complete sense of hard work paid off and that’s all I could think about. I was so ecstatic, I almost could have cried. I didn’t but I could have," said Calbert.

Now for that not-so-cut-and-dry story behind his first name.

Calbert pronounces his first name Kay-ron. The original pronunciation according to what his mother named him is Kay-wren. But, the way his family pronounces it is Kor-ahn, like the Holy Book.

There’s more.

His mother misspelled his name when she wrote it down while she was "in pain". It was supposed to be spelled K-'-R-o-h-j-n instead of K-'-R-o-j-h-n. They just went with it.

Fascinating, right?

