Tennessee drops out of AP, USA Today Coaches' polls

The Tennessee Vols dropped out of the top 25 in two major college football polls.

For the preseason, the Vols were ranked number 25 and moved their way up in those rankings after beating both Georgia Tech and Indiana State.

Only last week, the Vols were ranked number 23 just ahead of Florida at 24.

After last night's game up against the Florida Gators, the Vols lost to a Hail Mary touchdown in the last quarter of the game. The Vols left Gainesville in defeat with a score of 26-20.

Tennessee is now 2-1.

Alabama still ranks top in both the AP and USA Today polls.

