Lady Vols earn lopsided 82-64 win over No. 3 Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Jaime Nared scored a career-high 30 points, Diamond DeShields added 20 and Tennessee earned a surprisingly easy 82-64 victory over No. 3 Mississippi State 82-64 on Sunday.

Tennessee (19-10, 10-6 Southeastern Conference) led for nearly the entire game, jumping out to an 18-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Lady Volunteers shot 29 of 53 (54.7 percent) from the field, routinely getting open looks near the basket.

Tennessee won a road game against a team ranked in the top three for the first time since 2004.

Mississippi State (27-3, 13-3) has lost two straight games to end the regular season. The Bulldogs were led by Victoria Vivians, who scored 18 points. Roshunda Johnson added 16.

It was emotional afternoon for Mississippi State, which honored four seniors - Chinwe Okorie, Dominique Dillingham, Breanna Richardson and Ketara Chapel - who all played huge roles in the Bulldogs' push into the SEC's elite.

