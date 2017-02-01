Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings was cited on simple possession on January 15th.

KNOXVILLE - Tennessee football player Jauan Jennings was booked and arraigned Wednesday after being charged with simple possession Jan. 15.

Records show he was stopped about 1 a.m. Jan. 15 in Fort Sanders. Police allege he was found with a small amount of marijuana and was then cited.

University officials have told WBIR that they are aware of the report and have no further comment at this time.

Records do not show when his next court date will be.

Jennings, of Murfreesboro, is a sophomore wide receiver for the Vols. He played in all 13 games this season. He was second on the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

