Tennessee Soccer hosts fans for Orange and White Scrimmage

Tennessee soccer signs autographs for fans prior to the 2017 Orange and White Scrimmage.

Tennessee soccer spent Saturday evening with its fans, signing autographs and sharing stories, before showing the faithful their skills on the pitch in the Orange and White Scrimmage.

"Our fans are everything to us," said head coach Brian Pensky.

It shows in how they treated the young and old alike at Regal Soccer Stadium.

Players and fans gathered in the film room, where the Big Orange went around the room, sharing fun facts about themselves, giving those in attendance an nsight to the women underneath the jerseys.

Next up, autographs, and plenty of them, but the night culminated in the scrimmage. How is Pensky feeling about his squad this year? He said his girls are ready to shock the world.

"They're all playing with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder, feeling like we can be pretty good and no one expects us to be pretty good."

Pensky will find out soon enough, Tennessee's first game of the season will be on the road. UT takes on Navy, Friday, August 18.

