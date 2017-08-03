Tennessee student-athletes help build home in North Knoxville

Whitnee Holloway smiles and poses for a photo at the dedication of her new home. (Photo: WBIR)

Whitnee Holloway knows all about Volunteers.

"Raised Tennessee Vol, always a Vol."

Her grandmother even had season tickets to the football games.

Thursday, her definition of a Volunteer changed, thanks in part, to a group of student-athletes and the UT football family.

Members of the Tennessee football team, including the coaches' wives, the volleyball team and the rowing team spent the past two months building a home with Habitat for Humanity.

Holloway and her daughter, Jaidyn, aren't taking this Volunteer spirit for granted.

"Somebody doesn't have to do something, but they have it in their heart to do it," said Holloway. "I'm forever grateful for that."

In attendance at the dedication ceremony for the North Knoxville home, were two UT football players. Long snapper Riley Lovingood, and quarterback Quinten Dormady.

"Obviously, it's a special moment," said Dormady, "for us to be out here and represent Tennessee football. To present this house to Whitnee and Jaidyn, it was definitely an awesome experience."

Lovingood was touched by Holloway's speech during the dedication.

"It's cool to see our team, we individually had an impact on that and that we were able to help this family."

It's not just a new place to live for Holloway, she sees the future for her daughter, the impact all of this will have on Jaidyn.

"She'll know that we worked hard for this, hopefully she'll appreciate it."

The interior of the house still has some work to be done, but it doesn't matter. The future is right in front of them.

"It belongs to us."

