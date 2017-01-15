Tennessee tight end Jason Croom named Tropical Bowl MVP

Apr 12, 2014; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jason Croom (18) scores a touchdown during the orange and white spring game at Neyland Stadium. (Photo: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

After five years as a Tennessee Vol, wide receiver-turned-tight end Jason Croom is trying his luck at the next level.

He's off to a good start.

Croom was named MVP of the Tropical Bowl, a college senior all-star game, where players perform with the intention of grabbing the attention of scouts in the NFL.

Croom finished the game with two touchdowns, one of which, was a 42-yard Hail Mary to end the first half.

His last touchdown during game action before the Tropical Bowl was on November 22, 2014 against the Missouri Tigers.

Croom originally was a wide receiver for the Tennessee Vols, but after a knee injury and sitting out the 2015 season, Croom made the switch to tight end. He finished his career at Tennessee with 60 catches, 816 yards and 6 touchdowns.

