Roger Federer makes Wimbledon history with eighth title

WIMBLEDON, England — Roger Federer became the first man in tennis history to win eight Wimbledon titles when he dominated Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the final on Sunday.

"Better than holding the trophy and winning today is to be healthy," said Federer, who didn't play in 2016 after his Wimbledon semifinal appearance because of a knee injury. "Not dropping a set, the tournament I played is magical. I can't really believe it yet."

At 35 years, 342 days old, Federer is the oldest man in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon title. He captured the title in perfect style by serving up an ace on his second match point in the final game.

The victory increased Federer’s record of Grand Slam titles earned in the men’s game to 19.

2003 🏆

2004 🏆

2005 🏆

2006 🏆

2007 🏆

2009 🏆

2012 🏆

2017 🏆



The moment @rogerfederer won #Wimbledon title No.8 pic.twitter.com/rMzNNA6M0K — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion, could never find his range in the match, and constantly was hitting serves, forehands and backhands beyond the boundaries of the court. He was injured and received treatment on his left foot on the changeover between the second and third sets.

"I gave my best and that's all I could do," said a teary-eyed Cilic. "I've had an amazing journey here and played the best tennis of my life."

Federer, who won his last Wimbledon title in 2012, captured his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January. The last year Federer won two Grand Slam titles was in 2009, when he won back-to-back titles at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Federer is the third man in history to win multiple Grand Slam titles in the Open Era without dropping a set. The Swiss sensation also performed that feat when winning the 2007 Australian Open.

Bjorn Borg achieved that feat at Wimbledon in 1976 and the French Open in 1978 and ’80. Rafael Nadal won the French Open without dropping a set in 2008, ’10 and ’17.

Federer saved the one break point he faced in the 1-hour, 41-minute match, which came at 30-40 in the fourth game of the first set.

