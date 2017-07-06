Close The King's Academy softball team visits WBIR The King's Academy has won back to back state titles. We talked with them in studio. WBIR 12:03 AM. EDT July 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST KNOXVILLE - Back to back state titles after only being around for four seasons, The King's Academy softball team has something to celebrate. Check out the interview at the 10 News Studio. © 2017 WBIR.COM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Newport Animal Shelter likely to close Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured Terrifying moments that led up inmates' surrender Suspect assaults officers during traffic stop Woman's surprise visit by Crusoe Deputies: Boy kept in harness bolted to floor Newport animal shelter could close Homicide charges for missing woman's daughter Search continues for escaped inmates Pet of the Week: Discounted Pet Adoptions More Stories Mothers share story of losing their children to… Jul. 6, 2017, 11:07 p.m. Knoxville home struck by lightning during Thursday storms Jul. 6, 2017, 5:41 p.m. Video gives grateful cabin owners new wildfire perspective Jul. 6, 2017, 8:19 p.m.
