Three Lady Vols earn All-SEC honors

Jan 8, 2016; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Lady Volunteers guard/forward Jaime Nared (31) reacts against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs at Thompson-Boling Arena. Credit: Saul Young/ Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Saul Young, Custom)

KNOXILLE: - Tennessee's "Big Three" comprised of Diamond DeShields, Mercedes Russell and Jamie Nared were each voted to the 2017 Coaches All-SEC Team.

DeShields was named first-team All-SEC, while Nared and Russell were selected to the second team.

Texas A&M was the only other school to have three players selected to the all-league team.

DeShields is Tennessee's leading scorer and is ranked fourth in the conference in scoring. DeShields posted 20 points, six assists and five boards in the Lady Vols regular-season finale against Mississippi State.

Jamie Nared had a career-high performance in that game, leading the team to their upset over the Bulldogs with 30 points on the night. Nared is Tennessee's third-leading scorer.

Russell fits in between DeShields and Nared as the Lady Vols' second-leading scorer, averaging 16.3 points per game. Russell also leads the squad in rebounds.

The selections were announced one the eve of the Women's SEC Tournament which begins on Wednesday in Greenville, S.C. The No. 5 seed Lady Vols make their debut in the second round on Thursday.

