Today marks 50 days till NFL season, here's what you need to know

Today marks 50 days till the start of the NFL season. Here's a glimpse of what you need to know before the Titans open their season.
First things first, the Titans open their season at home on Sept, 10 against the Oakland Raidres. Heads up, former Vols Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie defensive lineman LaTroy Lewis both play for Oakland.
How about the quarterback? Marcus Mariota spent the off-season rehabbing a broken leg but is expected to make this third consecutive season-opening start. Hopefully he can pick up where he left off. Mariota's 95.6 passer rating last season was tenth in the league, and the third highest in franchise history.
