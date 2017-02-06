Tom Brady's stolen jersey could be worthless

KNOXVILLE: -

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady may have won the night on Super Bowl Sunday but he also lost something with a great deal of value. The jersey he wore that night, likely stolen from the locker room.

"It's insulting to Pat's nation because being a fan you can't just take away one of the biggest gems he has," said lifelong Patriots fan, Justice Hernandez.

If the jersey was in fact stolen Eddie Barkley, owner of Eddie's Sports Treasures, there’s not much the perpetrator can do with it.

"To be able to resale that if it became public under the market, obviously they would be arrested and they would find out about it. So the only way it could ever be resold is under the black market,” said Barkley.

So there’s no way somebody could walk into a memorabilia store and sell it. They would also have to have proof the jersey is what they say it is.

Barkley knows a thing or two about authentication. The University of Tennessee hired him to appraise the Peyton Manning room on campus and along with it, Manning’s Super Bowl 50 jersey.

“I had to get documentation straight from Peyton to identify every single item. Anybody can say something is game-worn but without documentation there’s no way to be able to validate that,” said Barkley.

Manning’s jersey was appraised for $50,000 but if it’s returned it its rightful owner, Brady’s jersey could be worth well into six figures.