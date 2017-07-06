WBIR
Top softball teams gather for Smoky Mountain Classic

July 6, 2017: Some of the country's top slow pitch softball teams are in Blount County for the 49th annual Smoky Mountain Classic.

BLOUNT COUNTY - Some of the country's top slow pitch softball teams are gathering in Blount County this weekend for the 49th annual Smoky Mountain Classic

The Classic starts with a showcase of the sluggers in the Home Run Derby Thursday night. 

Games start Friday morning at 10 a.m., and 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. A total of 34 teams are in the tournament brackets. 

Games will be played at six fields in Maryville and Alcoa. 

Admission is $6 Friday and Saturday, and $5 Sunday. Children ages 6 and under are free. 

