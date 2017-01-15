Tornado warning keeps Cowboys, Packers fans at AT&T Stadium after game

ARLINGTON, TEX. - Fans who lingered around
The stadium was placed under an order to “shelter in place” and fans were told to move away from doors and windows as severe weather moved through Arlington. The area was under tornado and flash flood warnings.
The storm also delayed the departure of Green Bay’s team buses. Cowboys quarterback
Dak and Zeke chilling like the rest of us while tornado threat continues pic.twitter.com/vbAK3tYEpK— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 16, 2017
The remaining fans milled around the concourses or sat in seats in the end zones while awaiting clearance to leave.
That clearance finally came just before 10 p.m. CT, almost three hours after the game ended.
Of course, those leaving then had to deal with flooded streets. Tough night in the Dallas area, all around.
