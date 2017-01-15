WBIR
Tornado warning keeps Cowboys, Packers fans at AT&T Stadium after game

Lindsay H. Jones , USA TODAY Sports , WBIR 11:32 PM. EST January 15, 2017

ARLINGTON, TEX. - Fans who lingered around AT&T Stadium after the Green Bay Packers’ 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys were barred from leaving because of severe weather.

The stadium was placed under an order to “shelter in place” and fans were told to move away from doors and windows as severe weather moved through Arlington. The area was under tornado and flash flood warnings.

The storm also delayed the departure of Green Bay’s team buses. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott were both seen on the field well after the end of the game.

The remaining fans milled around the concourses or sat in seats in the end zones while awaiting clearance to leave.

That clearance finally came just before 10 p.m. CT, almost three hours after the game ended.

Of course, those leaving then had to deal with flooded streets. Tough night in the Dallas area, all around.

