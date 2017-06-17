Tournaments benefit Roane Co. Boys and Girls Club

Two tournaments in Roane County raised money for charity on Saturday.

Roane County Pay It Forward hosted a one-day wooden bat tournament at Rockwood Sports Complex. Proceeds from the event would benefit Roane County's Boys and Girls Club.

Pay It Forward hosted a similar event, a fastpitch softball tournament, for the same cause.

Event organizers said they were impressed with the generosity from teams that entered.

"We're doing what we feel like we were called to do from a faith standpoint," Pay It Forward's Chris Adams said. "We're giving back. Our motto is give rather than receive. That's what we want to do and hopefully teach other people."

Adams estimated around $3,000 would be raised from the events.

© 2017 WBIR.COM