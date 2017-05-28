MURFRESSBORO - Now that the 2017 Spring Fling is over, take a look back at some of our favorite moments from the week!
King's Academy seniors finish on a high note
TKA student section and players celebrate the team's second straight Division II Class A title
Gibbs player Leah Sohm gets emotional talking about the importance of head coach Carol Mitchell after the Lady Eagles Division I Class AAA tittle
The final out of CAK's miraculous tournament run to the Division I Class AA title
CAK coach Dayna Carter gets a Gatorade bath after the team's title win
Check out the celebration from Webb boys tennis after they won a team state title
