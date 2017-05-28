WBIR
TSSAA Spring Fling 2017: A recap

A look back at some of the best moments from the 2017 TSSAA Spring Fling.

Louis Fernandez, WBIR 10:11 PM. EDT May 28, 2017

MURFRESSBORO - Now that the 2017 Spring Fling is over, take a look back at some of our favorite moments from the week!

King's Academy seniors finish on a high note


 

TKA student section and players celebrate the team's second straight Division II Class A title


 

Gibbs player Leah Sohm gets emotional talking about the importance of head coach Carol Mitchell after the Lady Eagles Division I Class AAA tittle


 

The final out of CAK's miraculous tournament run to the Division I Class AA title


 

CAK coach Dayna Carter gets a Gatorade bath after the team's title win


 

Check out the celebration from Webb boys tennis after they won a team state title


