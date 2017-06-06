Twitter goes crazy over Pekka Rinne's Game 4 performance

There's been a whole lot of buzz surrounding the Preds' fanbase and the atmosphere they've brought to the Stanley Cup playoffs this year. Between the catfish, the chants and flying mascot at Bridgestone Arena, it's more than entertaining. But, you know what else is wildly entertaining, fans' reactions on Twitter.

Social media went crazy in response to Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne's unbelievable performance in Game 4.

Pekka Rinne turning shots away like pic.twitter.com/xlO0CDkD8z — Dave Foster (@DaveFoster17) June 6, 2017

Watching Pekka Rinne right now with this expression.... pic.twitter.com/M6zYrulkLi — BarDown (@BarDown) June 6, 2017

Wake up and listen to the Finnish call on Pekka Rinne's amazing save #StanleyCup (h/t @BradyTrett) pic.twitter.com/n1GfoklmO3 — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 6, 2017

© 2017 WBIR.COM