Twitter goes crazy over Pekka Rinne's Game 4 performance

There's been a whole lot of buzz surrounding the Preds' fanbase and the atmosphere they've brought to the Stanley Cup playoffs this year. Between the catfish, the chants and flying mascot at Bridgestone Arena, it's more than entertaining. But, you know what else is wildly entertaining, fans' reactions on Twitter.
Social media went crazy in response to Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne's unbelievable performance in Game 4.
Pekka Rinne turning shots away like pic.twitter.com/xlO0CDkD8z— Dave Foster (@DaveFoster17) June 6, 2017
Watching Pekka Rinne right now with this expression.... pic.twitter.com/M6zYrulkLi— BarDown (@BarDown) June 6, 2017
Pekka Rinne during this game. #preds #smashville #rinne pic.twitter.com/nOlUkzLIsx— Jarrid Wilson (@JarridWilson) June 6, 2017
Wake up and listen to the Finnish call on Pekka Rinne's amazing save #StanleyCup (h/t @BradyTrett) pic.twitter.com/n1GfoklmO3— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 6, 2017
© 2017 WBIR.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs