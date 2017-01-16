UT dance places third, cheer ninth in national championship

Tennessee cheerleaders perform their 2017 nationals routine. (Photo: University of Tennessee spirit)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Tennessee cheer squad, dance team and mascot placed in the top 10 at the 2017 Universal Cheer Association College National Championships over the weekend.

Tennessee is one of four Division 1A universities in the nation to have all three teams advance to the finals, and one of three to place top-10 in all three categories.

“Advancing to the finals for our program is equivalent to the football team or basketball team ending the season ranked in the top-10,” said Tennessee Spirit Program Coordinator and Cheer Coach Joy Postell-Gee. “To have all three of our teams accomplish this feat, and to be one of only three universities to do so with top-10 finishes is truly an honor and testament to the tradition of excellence we are so proud of at the University of Tennessee.”

Smokey earned eighth place in the national competition.

The dance team had a third-place finish. The cheerleading squad earned ninth in their division.

The spirit teams are set to perform Monday night at Tennessee's We Back Pat event.

Go to UT Spirit’s website or to UDA’S website for more information.

