UT football coach has a successful day of fishing

UT football coach Tommy Thigpen has a successful day of fishing.

June 25, 2017

UT football coach Tommy Thigpen had a successful day of fishing on Sunday.

The linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator was fishing for striped bass out on Clinch River near Norris, Tennessee. 

Thigpen and his friend Andy hooked twenty stripers and landed eleven. The biggest was 42 pounds, according to the coach. 

It's safe to say Thigpen is making the most of his summer. 

 

