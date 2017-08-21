UT ranked 25th in AP preseason poll

Eight women have filed a federal lawsuit against the University of Tennessee, claiming school officials protect male athletes when they commit crimes.

The Tennessee Vols squeaked into the AP preseason college football poll.

The Vols are ranked 25th in the survey released Monday. That's one spot lower than it scored in the Amway Coaches Poll that came out earlier this month.

Leading the AP preseason survey is - not surprisingly - Alabama. It's the second straight season the Crimson Tide has topped the poll in August. And they've been there before - three times in the last five years.

Alabama finished No. 2 in the final poll of the 2016 season after losing to Clemson.

Fifty-two of 61 media members voted to put Alabama at No. 1 for this season's poll.

The remaining top five in descending order: Ohio State, Florida State, Southern Cal and Clemson.

Alabama will play FSU on Sept. 2 in Atlanta.

The AP poll shows Kansas State at 20th, Virginia Tech at 21st, West Virginia at 22nd, Texas at 23rd, Washington State at 24th and Tennessee at No. 25.

