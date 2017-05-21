UT Softball beats Longwood, advances to Super Regionals

Tennessee thanks crowd after beating Florida. (Photo: WBIR)

Tennessee Softball capped a perfect weekend Sunday with a 3-0 win over Longwood, punching its ticket to the NCAA Super Regionals.

The Vols, ranked a top-eight seed by the Ratings Power Index (RPI), will host Texas A&M in the Super Regionals on either Thursday or Friday.

Tennessee hosted the regional round of the NCAA tournament, beating Longwood twice and USC Upstate Saturday in the three-day, double-elimination bracket.

Junior shortstop Meghan Gregg continued her hot streak by driving in two RBIs on Sunday, including a solo home run in the fifth inning. Gregg's 77 RBIs tied the Vols' single-season record of 77, previously matched by Kristi Durant in 2005 and Bridget Jackson in 1996.

"Coming into this program, I knew we were going to be a really good team no matter what," Gregg said Sunday after the game. "Everything we do, we're expected to win. We won this regional, we celebrated for a couple minutes on the field. Now we're ready for Supers.

"We are not taking 'no' for an answer," Gregg said. "This team will never be the same after this year."

Sophomore Matty Moss (25-2) needed just 96 pitches to throw a complete game, four-hit shutout. Moss struck out nine Longwood batters.

Moss said she and fellow pitcher Caylan Arnold emphasized throwing first-pitch strikes and pitching to contact leading up to the NCAA Tournament.

"We have put in so much work," Moss said. "We have really held ourselves accountable to hitting our spots. Close to perfection we have been expecting for ourselves. It showed this weekend. Caylan did awesome yesterday, and I felt like I was hitting my spots pretty well."

The Vols now prepare for SEC rival Texas A&M, against whom they took two out of three games in College Station in early May. It is the Vols' fifth trip to the Super Regionals in the past six seasons. The Vols and Aggies will play a best-of-three series.

"I can just tell you from playing down there, it's going to be a ten-inning boxing match," Coach Ralph Weekly said of Texas A&M after the game. "It just is. I look forward to it."

