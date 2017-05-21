UT softball player CJ McClain's 'honorary grandparents'

The Tennessee softball team draws a solid crowd to their home games at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The fans are great, the atmosphere is great, but it's rare that fans actually create a bond with the players themselves.

"They sit behind us, my husband always stands at the very top", said CJ's mom Coma. "They started talking to him so I went up to talk to him and he introduced me to them and it just went from there."

The families began sitting together and eventually had matching shirts made.

Terry and Randy Johnson have "Gma" and "Gpa" on the back while Carol and Steve Douglas have "Mamaw and Papaw".





They created a bond that turned fans into family.

"That's exactly what I see them as," said CJ.

"Over the last three years we've grown to love CJ like she is our own granddaughter," said Terry Johnson.

CJ said she regularly texts them talks to them about softball, life and even boy problems. Anything she would talk to her mom about.

The McClain's live in Nashville and when they're unable to make a game, CJ's 'honorary family' is there.

"That makes me feel great. Because she's so far from home, to have somebody here that supports her all the time, best thing in the world," Coma said.

CJ says their relationship has become something more than softball, it's become a friendship that will last a lifetime.

"This is a lifelong relationship," said Coma. "They're just that type of people. We'll be friends forever."

