UT Student Government creates 'VOLentine's Day cards'

The Student Governemnt Association at the University of Tennessee made these fun Valentine's Day cards with an East Tennessee twist.

KNOXVILLE - The Student Government Association at the University of Tennessee got creative by making "VOLentine's Day cards" on campus.

The VOLentine's Day creations wound up on twitter after Jonathan Toye shared a photo of one he found in the Library, a picture of the Josh Dobbs to Jauan Jennings Hail Mary with the caption, "You're the perfect catch!"

I found this valentine in the library. pic.twitter.com/RTqasTpJvc — Jonathan Toye (@JonathanToye1) February 13, 2017 We took it a step further.

