UT Student Government creates 'VOLentine's Day cards'

The University of Tennessee's student government association has made some Valentine's Day cards with an East Tennessee twist.

Chierstin Susel , WBIR 7:04 PM. EST February 13, 2017

KNOXVILLE - The Student Government Association at the University of Tennessee got creative by making "VOLentine's Day cards" on campus. 
 
The VOLentine's Day creations wound up on twitter after Jonathan Toye shared a photo of one he found in the Library, a picture of the Josh Dobbs to Jauan Jennings Hail Mary with the caption, "You're the perfect catch!"
 
 
We took it a step further.
 

 
 
 
 

 

