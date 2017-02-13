UT Student Government creates 'VOLentine's Day cards'

KNOXVILLE - The Student Government Association at the University of Tennessee got creative by making "VOLentine's Day cards" on campus.
The VOLentine's Day creations wound up on twitter after Jonathan Toye shared a photo of one he found in the Library, a picture of the Josh Dobbs to Jauan Jennings Hail Mary with the caption, "You're the perfect catch!"
I found this valentine in the library. pic.twitter.com/RTqasTpJvc— Jonathan Toye (@JonathanToye1) February 13, 2017
We took it a step further.
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs