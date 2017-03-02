John Currie, 46, has worked as the athletic director at Kansas State since June 2009. (Photo: Kansas State)

UT CAMPUS - The University of Tennessee is set to introduce new athletics director John Currie on Thursday afternoon.

Currie, who was the athletics director at Kansas State University since 2009, will be introduced at 4:30 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena. The event is open to the public.

PREVIOUS: John Currie hired as University of Tennessee athletics director

A news conference with media members will follow in the Ray Mears Room. Currie begins his duties at UT on April 1. He will also serve as the school's new vice chancellor.

"It is a very exciting time for my family and me as we return to a place that remains very special to us," Currie said in a release. "We spent 10 years in Knoxville prior to taking the job at K-State, and I appreciate Chancellor Davenport and the University of Tennessee for providing us this special opportunity.

"As a graduate of the University of Tennessee, I know how much UT athletics means to the people in the state, and I look forward to serving all of the Big Orange Nation, its wonderful coaches, staff and student-athletes, for many years to come. We are excited to return to Rocky Top."

The details of Currie's contract are not immediately known. He received a five-year contract at a base salary of $350,000 per year when KSU hired him in 2009.

Currie replaces Dave Hart, who announced his retirement last August.

(© 2017 WBIR)