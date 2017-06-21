Vegas Golden Knights take Preds forward James Neal in Expansion Draft

Jun 11, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators left wing James Neal (18) against the Pittsburgh Penguins in game six of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Custom)

LAS VEGAS, NV - The Vegas Golden Knights selected Nashville forward James Neal in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday night.

Neal played three seasons with the Nashville Predators, scoring 77 goals, totalling 136 points during that span.

The veteran has been a model of consistency during his time in the NHL. Neal has scored 20 goals or more in six straight seasons. The Golden Knights will be the forward's fourth team. He played for the Dallas Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as the Predators.

Neal scored a career high 40 goals in the 2011-2012 season while playing for the Penguins.

Last week, the Predators announced the 29-year-old would not be a part of the team's protected list, going instead, with a slew of young forwards (Viktor Arvidsson, Filip Forsberg, Calle Jarnkrok and Ryan Johansen).

The Golden Knights will begin play with the NHL in the 2017-2018 season. In the Expansion Draft, Vegas picked one player from each team in the league.

