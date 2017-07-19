VFL Eric Berry and father James Berry BBQ for charity

Eric and James Berry at the L5 BBQ Challenge (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - "Do you think I'd let him scare me?"

"Look at this! I got this!"

A war of words turned into a battle for the barbeque crown on Wednesday at the Lonesome Dove between VFL and father of Eric Berry, James Berry, and celebrity chef Tim Love.

All, of course, for a good cause.

The L5 BBQ Challenge featured the two barbeque aficionados putting their money where their mouth is, preparing three barbeque staples (ribs, chicken and ribeye) for a panel of judges, as well as a large group of patrons at the western bistro. Plates cost $75 dollars, with the money going toward the L5 Foundation and the Eric Berry Foundation. Both organizations help families struggling with cancer diagnoses.

"My mother passed from cancer, I have two sisters that are cancer survivors, cancer is nothing new to me," said James Berry. "I just appreciate the fact that that young man really worked and dedicated himself to coming back and doing and playing the game that he loves."

Eric Berry was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2014. He was declared cancer-free in June of 2015. He returned to football and was later named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

"I look at things totally different," Berry said on his cancer diagnosis. "I'm very thankful for the process."





James Berry beats celebrity chef Tim Love. (Photo: WBIR)

Sparks were flying in the heated battle between Berry and Love.

"The guys from L5 called me and said 'hey, we want to throw a barbeque challenge, and Eric's dad thinks he can whip your butt,'" Love said. "I'm in."

It would not be easy for the chef. In a blind taste test with five local judges, Berry beat out Love with all three meats.

"You've got to walk it like you talk it, baby, and that's what I do. This is my thing, this is my show. Chef, he cook good flavors, he do a whole lot of good things, but it's all in how you put that love into it."

