VFL Josh Dobbs scores game-winning TD for Steelers on his mom's birthday

Aug 20, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (5) looks to pass against the aAtlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Heinz Field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers played its last game of the preseason on the last day in August. Former Vol Joshua Dobbs looked to continue his development and score a touchdown for his mom, it was her birthday after all.

He would not disappoint.

Happy Birthday Mrs. Dobbs! Love you!❤️ Touchdown ball coming your way today! A post shared by Joshua Dobbs (@joshdobbs) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

The VFL completed 16 of his 23 passes for 212 yards, throwing one touchdown, a 58-yard-bomb to fellow Vol Justin Hunter. The touchdown ball he promised Mrs. Dobbs.

"That was great experience for guys like Josh Dobbs," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, "and I'm thankful."

Dobbs wasn't done there, less than two minutes in the game, Dobbs led the Pittsburgh offense halfway down the field, rolling out to the right, and, just as fans on Rocky Top came to expect, scored on a 1 yard touchdown run, putting the Steelers up on the Panthers with just a few seconds left on the clock.

Sure, it's a preseason game, it doesn't mean much, but it's a good sign for the former Tennessee quarterback and a great gift for mom.

