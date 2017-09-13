VFL Josh Richardson signs $42 million dollar extension with the Miami Heat

Josh Richardson dribbles the ball against hte Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs on May 13, 2016. (Photo: Getty Images, Custom)

Former Vol Josh Richardson will be getting paid in a major way.

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson is finalizing a 4-year, $42M contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 13, 2017

ESPN is reporting Richardson will sign a 4-year, $42 million dollar contract extension with the Miami Heat. Richardson was drafted by the Heat in the second round in 2015. Last year, Richardson averaged 10.2 points per game with Miami, along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Former teammate and future NBA hall of famer Dwyane Wade gave the Vol a shout out on Twitter after the news last night.

Rook 2 💰💰💰👀👀👀!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 13, 2017

Richardson played for Tennessee from 2011 to 2015.

