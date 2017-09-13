WBIR
Close

VFL Josh Richardson signs $42 million dollar extension with the Miami Heat

Reports says Richardson will sign a 4-year, $42 million dollar extension with the Miami Heat.

WBIR 12:08 AM. EDT September 14, 2017

Former Vol Josh Richardson will be getting paid in a major way.

 

 

ESPN is reporting Richardson will sign a 4-year, $42 million dollar contract extension with the Miami Heat. Richardson was drafted by the Heat in the second round in 2015. Last year, Richardson averaged 10.2 points per game with Miami, along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Former teammate and future NBA hall of famer Dwyane Wade gave the Vol a shout out on Twitter after the news last night.

 

 

Richardson played for Tennessee from 2011 to 2015.

© 2017 WBIR.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories