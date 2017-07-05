Vol football storylines with 2 months until kickoff

Neyland Stadium (Photo: Randy Sartin)

KNOXVILLE - With just over 60 days until Tennessee and Georgia Tech square off to start the season, let's take a quick look at some key plots to watch as the season unfolds.

-Who will be the heir apparent to the quarterback throne on Rocky Top? Jarrett Guarantano and Quinten Dormady both impressed in the spring. We may have to wait once fall camp starts to find out who will be leading the Tennessee offense.

-Five new assistant coaches have created a new look for Butch Jones' coaching staff. The most important change, perhaps, being new offensive coordinator, Larry Scott. It'll be interesting to see how the different coaching styles mesh over the course of the season.

-Every captain from Team 120 has moved on to the next level, so the question becomes, who will step up as a leader this season? With SEC Media Days around the corner, Tennessee has announced some of the elder statesmen of the team will represent the Vols: Emmanuel Moseley, Jashon Robertson and Kendal Vickers.

