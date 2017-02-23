Vols announce future games with BYU

(Photo: Streeter Lecka, Getty Images)

The Vols will play BYU for the first time in school history in the 2019 season.

The first-ever game between the Vols and Cougars is slated for Sept. 7, 2019, at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. That game rounds out UT's non-conference schedule for that season, a slate that also includes games against Georgia State (Aug. 31), Chattanooga (Sept. 14) and UAB (Nov. 2).

The second game of the series is scheduled for either Sept. 1 or 2, 2023, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah , It will be the Vols first trip to Utah.

Over the past 30 seasons (1977-2016) BYU and Tennessee have each won 254 games, tied with Clemson for ninth among all FBS teams.

