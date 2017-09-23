WBIR
Vols arrive at Neyland Stadium to take on UMass

Vols arrive at Neyland Stadium to take on UMass

WBIR 10:22 AM. EDT September 23, 2017

Team 121 goes through their second Vol walk of the seasona as they arrive to Neyland Stadium to take on UMass. 

