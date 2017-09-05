Vols beat Georgia Tech despite their record-smashing performance

Sep 4, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones puts the old leather helmet on Volunteers running back John Kelly (4) after defeating the Georgia Tech.Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John David Mercer, John David Mercer)

As great and as wild and as thrilling as Tennessee's double-overtime win was Monday night, they really had no business winning that game. If you're judging by the stats that is.

Georgia Tech shattered all kinds of records in the season-opener.

The Yellow Jackets 535 rushing yards is the most Tennessee has ever given up in a game.

Their 86 rushing attempts against Tennessee supplants the previous record of 79 attempts dating back to 1949.

Tech's quarterback TaQuan Marshall ran the ball 44 times, again breaking a record. The previous record for an individual against the Vols was 40, set by Alabama running back Shaud Williams. And, if you thought monday night's game was long, that game lasted five overtimes.

That might explain why Marshall also had five rushing touchdowns. Until last night, the most Tennessee has ever allowed in a game from a single player, was four. Ole Miss's Dexter McCluster score four in 2009 and Southern Cal's Marcus Allen in 1981.

To put it all together, Tennessee gave up 535 yards rushing on 86 attempts. Quarterback TaQuan Marshall ran the ball 44 times for 5 touchdowns. Every one of the stats breaks a record.

A lot of that has to do with the option offense Georgia Tech runs and the fact that the game went to double-overtime. But, the Vols did struggled on defense and racked up way too many missed tackles.

They also came up huge, forcing a couple turnovers and stopping the Yellow Jackets from winning the night on a 2-point conversion. Somehow, someway, the Vols managed to get it done. Perhaps the best stat from the night, the Vols are now 1-0.

