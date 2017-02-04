Vols fall to Mississippi State, 64-59

Feb 4, 2017; Starkville, MS, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Lamonte Turner handles the ball during the first half of the game at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Bush, Custom)

Tennessee came into Starkville on a four game winning streak. ESPN's bracketology guru Joe Lunardi had the Vols just outside the NCAA tournament.

The Vols were clicking on all cylinders in the first half, looking like the team that beat Kentucky last week. 9 minutes into the game, Tennessee had a 21-5 lead, going up by as many as 19 points.

Things fell apart in the second half, however. The Vols were outscored 43-26 in the final 20 minutes. Mississippi State would take its first lead of the game with 4:25 left in the second half off of a Xavian Stapleton three pointer. Stapleton would then block Grant Williams on the other end of the floor, setting up a Mario Kegler three on the very next possession, pushing the Bulldog's lead to four with less than four minutes in the game.

Tennessee controlled the ball at the end of the game with an opportunity to tie, down 62-59. Both Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bone missed shots from downtown, Mississippi State would grab a rebound, get fouled and win the game.

Bone led the team in scoring with 13 points while grabbing 8 rebounds and 2 assists. Freshman Grant Williams was the only other Vol in double figures, scoring 11 points.

Senior Robert Hubbs III, who averaged just over 16 points a game during Tennessee's 4 game winning streak, finished with just 4 points against Mississippi State.

Here's a quick look at some stats from the game:

-Mississippi State shot just 31% from the field.

-Tennessee and Mississippi State shot a combined 25-53 from the free throw line. The Vols specifically shot 45% from the charity stripe.

-Mississippi State out-rebounded the Vols 55-45.

-Grant Williams (2), Admiral Schofield (1) and Lew Evans (2) combined to make Tennessee's 5 three point shots.

Tennessee's next game will be at home on Wednesday February 8 against Ole Miss. The Vols lost earlier this season in Oxford, 80-69.

