Vols Film Study: Ethan Wolf Post/Wheel touchdown

Lost in the shuffle of Tennessee’s awful loss to Florida was Ethan Wolf passing future NFL Hall of Famer Jason Witten on the Vols all-time receiving yards list.

Wolf is now fourth among Tennessee tight ends in that category and three of the guys on the list are in the NFL right now.

Wolf needs to average about 35 yards per game for the rest of the regular season to catch Reggie Harper for the top spot.

When the Vols needed a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Gators, they used one of their favorite concepts to get Wolf the ball, the post/wheel.

Tennessee uses some window dressing, playaction with jet motion from Marquez Callaway to occupy linebacker Cristian Garcia.

Florida is playing quarters coverage with four defensive backs each responsible for a deep fourth of the field.

The Vols attack true freshman corner C.J. Henderson with a post/wheel concept. Two routes in Henderson’s area.

Brandon Johnson runs the post and Wolf runs a wheel route behind it.

Henderson runs with Johnson and is too late switching to Wolf. Quentin Dormady drops it in beautifully.

Touchdown Tennessee.

The Vols play UMass this week, one of 11 winless teams in FBS, but after that it’s Georgia and Wolf’s top two career games in receiving yards both came against the Dawgs.



