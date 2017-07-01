Vols get commitment from 2019 small forward

Davonte Gaines, a 6-foot-6 small forward from Buffalo, N.Y., committed to the Vols on Saturday afternoon, Tennessee's first verbal pledge in the 2019 class.

Gaines, who attends Health Science Charter School in Buffalo, has an offer list that includes Buffalo, Canisius, Hampton, Kent State, Monmouth and Niagra.

As Tennessee's roster stands now, the Vols will have three scholarships to fill in 2019. Tennessee has offered 23 prospects in the 2019 class, including seven small forwards.

