Vols go on a Polar Plunge for a good cause

A few Vol football players jump in for a good cause. (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE - Special Olympics Tennessee held its annual Polar Plunge in Knoxville, and a part of the Tennessee football team was there for support.

A group of players dove into the water at the very end of the plunge to the sound of Rocky Top playing in the background.

Afterward, the players held a cannonball contest, to see who could make the biggest splash.

The Special Olympics holds Polar Plunges all around the country as a main source of fundraising for the organization and athletes.

More than $35,000 was raised at the event on Saturday.

All of the money raised will stay in Tennessee to help local organizations, with 60% staying in the Greater Knoxville area.

