Vols go on a Polar Plunge for a good cause

A few Tennessee football players take part in the Special Olympics Polar Plunge.

Louis Fernandez, WBIR 7:01 PM. EST February 25, 2017

KNOXVILLE - Special Olympics Tennessee held its annual Polar Plunge in Knoxville, and a part of the Tennessee football team was there for support. 

A group of players dove into the water at the very end of the plunge to the sound of Rocky Top playing in the background. 

Afterward, the players held a cannonball contest, to see who could make the biggest splash.

The Special Olympics holds Polar Plunges all around the country as a main source of fundraising for the organization and athletes. 

More than $35,000 was raised at the event on Saturday.

All of the money raised will stay in Tennessee to help local organizations, with 60% staying in the Greater Knoxville area.

