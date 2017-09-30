Vols held scoreless for first time since 1994

Tennessee head coach, Butch Jones, said he doesn't need to tell the team their performance was unacceptable like he did after UMass; they know it is. He was very blunt about their shortcomings, calling it as 'bad an offensive performance as he's ever been apart of'.

Quinten Dormady only completed 5 of 16 passes and was picked off twice. The first pick came on his first pass of the game. Jarrett Guarantano completed 6 of 7 but neither QB could reach the red zone. That's right, not only did they not find the end zone, they never crossed Georgia's 20-yard line.

The conversation is starting to shift from two very capable quarterbacks battling for a starting position, which is what is was before the season started, to two QBs potentially incapable of getting the job done. But, Coach Jones says there's more to their offensive woes than just the quarterbacks.

"All eyes look toward the quarterback, but the quarterback is a byproduct of everyone around him too," said Jones. "Everyone wants to point to the quarterback but I think it's more than that, I think it's everyone."

Coach Jones says every position is 'up for look' in the bye week, including the role of quarterback.

