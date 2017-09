Vols hold steady at No. 25 in AP top 25 poll

KNOXVILLE - The Tennessee Vols landed at 25 in week 1 of the AP college football poll.

After a double overtime win over Georgia Tech, the Vols were able to remain in the top 25 teams on both the AP Top 25 poll and Amway Coaches polls.

Alabama ranked No. 1 in the AP poll.

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Penn State

5. Oklahoma

6.USC

7. Washington

8. Michigan

9. Wisconsin

10. Florida State

11. Oklahoma State

12. LSU

13. Auburn

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Miami (FL)

17. Louisville

18. Virginia Tech

19. Kansas State

20. Washington State

21. South Florida

22. Florida

23. TCU

24. Notre Dame

25. Tennessee

The week 2 Amway Coaches poll ranks UT at number 21.

WEEK TWO AMWAY COACHES POLL

