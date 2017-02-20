Vols need another big performance from Jordan Bone Wednesday

Jordan Bone runs down the court at Thompson-Boling Arena against Appalachian State on Nov. 15, 2016 (Photo: WBIR)

KNOXVILLE: - Freshman point guard and Nashville native Jordan Bone had a season-high performance the last time Tennessee faced Vanderbilt. His 23-point performance helped the Vols to an 87-75 win over the Commodores.

Whether playing in against the team from his hometown helped his performance or not, sometimes players just play better against certain teams.

"Sometimes you wonder that. I hope in this situation Jordan will play the same way he played and do it even better. That's been his best game all year there," said Head Coach Rick Barnes.

As the Vols prepare to host Vandy, Bone is in a good position to have a big game. In their last 4 home games, Bone has played extremely efficient garnering 20 assists to just 3 turnovers.

He had 8 points, 6 assists and a single turnover in their latest game against Missouri on Saturday.

They host Vanderbilt at Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network.

