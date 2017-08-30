Vols profile: Kyle Phillips

A smiling Kyle Phillips during a media day interview

Leading up to Tennessee's September 4 season opener against Georgia Tech, WBIR will be featuring 22 Vols in player profiles, giving you a chance to get to know them better off the field plus analysis on the players from Wes Rucker of govols247.com.

Kyle Phillips is a defensive end out of Nashville, TN. He's listed as the second left end on Tennessee's first depth chart of the 2017 season, behind Jonathon Kongbo.

Phillips has aspirations of starting his own non-profit for young men, teaching them about how the world operates and how they can be successful.

His mother is the Athletic Director at Tennessee State University, and is his biggest role model.

Analysis from Wes Rucker of govols247.com

Kyle Phillips is a guy who came in with, you could argue, unfair expectations. He comes in, he was the 36th overall player in the 247 composite. He's a guy that was a 5-star for a reason, he has all the talent. He's a really unselfish guy too. The past couple years he's dealt with some shoulder injuries and he's played out of position. He's had to go inside and play defensive tackle at 250-255 pounds, which is not a whole lot of fun, but he did that for the team. Now he's back in the position he wants to play, he's back at his natural spot, defensive end. And he's a guy who Tennessee needs to have a big season. They just lost Derek Barnett and all that production is now with the Philadelphia Eagles, someone has to pick up the slack there and I think Phillips is one of those guys."

