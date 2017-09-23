Vols struggle against UMass, win ugly game 17-13

Sep 23, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones during the first quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

"We needed to get win number three, and we got win number three at the end of the day."

Ugly seems like a kind way to describe Tennessee's win against UMass.

"Flat out unacceptable," said Butch Jones after the game, "we'll get back to work tonight and we'll work to correct it and correct our deficiencies."

The coach took responsibility for the loss.

"It starts first and foremost with me."

What Happened?

Things didn't start off well for the Vols, Quinten Dormady fumbled the ball early in the first quarter.

Not much was happening in general in the first half for Tennessee. UT failed to score in the first quarter against a team that gave up 38 points to Hawaii and Coastal Carolina.

The Vols would find the end zone with 4:33 left in the second quarter with the help of running back John Kelly and sophomore wide receiver Brandon Johnson. Dormady found Johnson over the middle and watched the Florida native run the ball deep down the field, all the way to the 12-yard line. John Kelly finished things off with a 12-yard run to the house.

Dormady would throw another touchdown pass in the second quarter, this one, an 8-yard throw to Tyler Byrd in the back corner of the end zone. Tennessee entered halftime leading 14-6.

Aaron Medley put three more points on the board for the Vols with a 40-yard field goal.

The Minutemen kept things very tight for the Vols through the 4th quarter. It started with a 5-play, 75-yard drive capped off with a Ross Cormis 5-yard touchdown run, but UMass would miss the PAT.

Quarterback Andrew Ford would tack on another touchdown through the air, hitting Sadiq Palmer for a 13-yard score.

After a Ford injury, UMass couldn't get things going on offense and ultimately would fail to score in the 4th quarter. Tennessee wins 17-13.

"Passion and energy, passion and energy," Butch reflected on the game. "It's just, overall as a football team, that was unacceptable."

Quarterback Carousel

After playing nearly every snap for the first three quarters, Quinten Dormady was replaced with Jarrett Guarantano.

"We were looking for a spark, we were looking for some energy."

JG finished 2/5 for -3 yards passing. Guarantano faced third and longs on nearly every drive he played.

Brandon Johnson Shines

The sophomore wide receiver was a bright spot for Tennessee, especially in the first half. Johnson was the go to guy on third down. He finished the game with seven catches for 123 yards.

Update on Kicking

Brent Cimaglia kicked the first field goal of the game, hitting the right upright on a 45-yard attempt. Aaron Medley kicked the next field goal in the 3rd quarter, hitting from 40 yards out.

