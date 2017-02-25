Vols suffer ugly loss at South Carolina

Feb 25, 2017; Columbia, SC, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

The less we say about it, the better.

The Tennessee Vols suffered an ugly 82-55 loss Saturday afternoon to the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Vols' overall record stands at 15-14 (7-9 in SEC play.) With the loss, Tennessee's NCAA tournament chances are all but gone.

Coming off a miserable offensive performance against Vanderbilt at home, the Vols turned in a poor outing in Columbia. Their only lead was a meager 2-0 advantage less than a minute into the game, before allowing an 8-0 run to the Gamecocks over the next three minutes.

Senior Robert Hubbs III contributed 16 points, and freshman Grant Williams put up eight points while recording eight total rebounds and four steals. However, it wasn't enough to sustain any life on offense.

Tennessee peaked at the start of the second half, when the team was able to cut South Carolina's lead to 38-34. From there on out, the Vols gave up a 17-4 run to the Gamecocks over the next four-plus minutes to all but surrender the lead for good.

The Vols shot themselves in the foot with 20 turnovers over two halves of play. They also shot just 33.3% from the field, including 7.7% (1-of-13) from three-point range. South Carolina shot at 45% and 39.1%, respectively.

Next up, the Vols will travel to LSU to play the Tigers (9-18, 1-14 SEC) on Wednesday, March 1. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

