Vols will take on a Florida team hit hard with adversity

The Vols face their biggest rival on Saturday, but this Florida team is anything but full-strength right now.
They have faced nearly unprecedented adversity already this season. According to Florida head coach Jim McElwain, about 60 player's families were affected by Hurricane Irma this past week. More than 90 percent of their roster is from The Sunshine State, so they've been dealing with a lot of concerns outside of football, and of course UF had to cancel their Week 2 matchup against Northern Colorado, and even miss a day of practice this week.
"Our thoughts in this game go a lot farther than the selfish reasons you play a game, but more so the big picture reasons you play the game," said McElwain. "I know our guys are excited to play and hopefully play with a little bit of passion and desire for the people of Florida."
Kickoff at the Swamp is set for 3:30 p.m. EST.
